Formed by the private sector in 2012 from the ashes of previous economic development efforts, The Borderplex Alliance has grown into a regional economic development powerhouse.
In 2021, the organization had its most successful year to date for business recruitment, retention and job creation.
Guided by its chief executive, Jon Barela, his staff and board members – with plenty of community support – The Borderplex Alliance helped create or retain nearly 5,900 jobs while bringing in $602 million in investments this year.
Among the largest is Amazon’s $250 million fulfillment center, which will employ about 750 people, as well as the decision by TJX Companies, which operates T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to build a 2 million-square-foot distribution center that will bring 950 jobs to the region.
In October, The Borderplex Alliance was recognized internationally as the Economic Development Organization of the Year. That award came from the International Economic Development Council, which is made up of more than 5,000 economic development agencies across the world.
The Borderplex Alliance has signed agreements with more than 10 organizations, including the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, to improve how it collaborates and cooperates with other regional players.
Those memorandums of understanding have proved more than symbolic, said Cindy Ramos-Davidson, the CEO of the Hispanic chamber, which recently presented The Borderplex Alliance with its oldest and highest recognition.
The agreements have gone a long way toward helping The Borderplex Alliance avoid stepping on toes or duplicating efforts, while making allies and crafting a truly regional economic development effort.
