El Paso’s YWCA has been recognized nationally and a treasure to the El Paso community for decades, and Sylvia Acosta, who took over as CEO in 2017, has elevated its treasure status amid this pandemic.
“It’s all her,” said YWCA board member Ann Horak, an associate professor at UTEP. “We have an amazing staff, but Sylvia is the driver behind that.
“They were doing so many things, but when the pandemic hit, Sylvia just immediately went into overdrive. She was focused on taking care of both our clients and our staff.”
It meant applying for federal funds and grants to keep the YWCA going for clients and staff so they could provide child care for essential workers.
“That grew into respite care for families that just needed a break,” Horak said. “Parents were taking their children to work with them in places like construction sites. She was able to identify gaps that needed to be filled and worked to make that happen.”
When the city of El Paso and school districts reached out for help, Acosta saw to it that more child care centers were added, along with tutoring and home schooling.
“Now we’re expanding and providing more child care centers,” Horak said. “I’ve sat on a lot of boards, and there’s just not many CEOs like Sylvia Acosta. She works tirelessly and motivates her staff, the board and our donors.”
One advocacy organization, Children at Risk, has already recognized Acosta this year as an Outstanding Texas Child Advocate for her leadership.
