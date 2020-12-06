When we last checked in on Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank in April, the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to sink its teeth into El Paso. She was worried about how the food bank could possibly continue paying for truckloads of food to feed the people who lined up in 6,000 to 7,000 cars outside every day.
Things have gotten far worse, and the lines of cars have gotten longer since then. Thousands more have lost their jobs and their income and, Goodell said, “We’ve grown from providing food for anywhere from 6,000 to 8,000 families a day to 9,000 to 10,000 a day.
“Now, we’re providing over 15 million pounds of food a month – enough to provide food for 138,000 El Pasoans to have three meals a day.”
It is, she said in a tired voice, very nearly miraculous because the National Guard is gone, and there aren’t enough regular volunteers left to get the job done. There wouldn’t be, that is, without the support of El Paso Community Foundation’s “Get Shift Done” volunteer campaign.
Other cities have long-established food banks, more money and food-producing farms around them. El Paso has Susan Goodell.
