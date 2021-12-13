Myrna Deckert says this community is at a crossroads.
El Paso has never had more opportunities to build its future, Deckert says, and never more leaders ready to get to work.
All we have to do is choose the right road.
For many, that is the hardest part.
For Myrna Deckert, it’s the easiest. Choose the path that brings out the best in people, built on a foundation of strong leadership and the support of a diverse coalition
For her belief in this community, for the work she has already done and for the work she is yet to do, El Paso Inc. is proud to name Myrna Deckert as El Pasoan of the Year for 2002.
This is the eighth time El Paso Inc. has recognized the contributions of an outstanding El Pasoan. For the first time, El Paso Inc. will make a $1,000 donation to the charity of the honoree’s choosing.
Not surprisingly, Deckert chose an endowment fund that provides leadership training programs for Y staff and volunteers. Deckert said the contribution would provide a wonderful boost for the fund, created in her honor.
Since 1995, El Paso Inc. has recognized individuals who have set new goals for this community – and met them. Nathan Christian was honored for saving the Sun Bowl; Peter de Wetter for heading up UTEP’s Legacy campaign; Woody Hunt for his work as a University of Texas Regent; Adair Margo for raising El Paso’s political profile; Bob Stull for taking UTEP athletics to a new level: and Jim Haines for restoring the financial health of El Paso Electric.
The community contributions of this year’s honoree began 39 years ago, when Deckert went to work as the YWCA’s teen counselor. This September, she retired as chief executive officer of the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, the community. We have new vigor and strength in the country’s largest Y. In between, she built a small women’s group into a highly respected community organization with 800 staffers, 75,000 participants, a $34 million annual budget, $25 million in assets, 10 newly renovated facilities and no debt.
If you think she’d be ready for a nice long vacation, you don’t know Myrna Deckert. She went to back to work – in her home office this time – and started a business consulting company called MJD Associates. One of her first clients is the El Paso Leadership and Research Council, a CEO group founded by Woody Hunt to study regional problems and develop solutions.
Deckert is staying active in local non-profits, serving on boards and helping with fund-raising. She and husband Ray will play golf and visit grandchildren in Baton Rouge, Palm Springs, Austin and Chicago. But they will always live in Paso.
When told she is El Paso Inc.’s El Pasoan of the Year, Deckert is true to form. She insists the credit belongs to the staff and board members she’s worked with over the years. She says it is their vision and dedication that has made the Y a critical part of this community.
Seated at her dining room table, now headquarters of MJD Associates, Deckert talked about how to build vision and consensus in a community where divisiveness is no stranger, but a community where she sees plenty of untapped potential.
Q: What do you see when you look at El Paso’s future?
El Paso really is at a crossroads. There are so many opportunities to build this community. We have new business leaders who are ready to harness up and go to work. What that means to me is that we as a community must be ready to take responsibility and develop a vision of what we want El Paso be. It’s time we build a strong diversified coalition of people dedicated to making this a better community. I think that’s a possibility and that it’s on the horizon.
Q: What do you see on the horizon?
Developing the vision is the first thing we have to do. It includes a lot of things. Downtown revitalization is one. There is a lot already happening with the Plaza Theater, the new history museum and the Holocaust Museum. A medical school and what surrounds it would be an enormous win for El Paso. I think Mayor Ray Caballero had a great idea for putting an arena in a Central Park. There is a rebirth that is happening in downtowns all over the country. Why shouldn’t it happen here? I think I see a renewed vigor and strength in the community with people saying okay, let’s do it. I’ve said this before: I think it is El Paso’s turn. And I think we are seeing leadership step up to the plate.
Q: Are we doing a good job of developing our own leaders?
We have leaders here; we have a strong leadership core that I think has been re-invigorated. I’m sensing a renewed interest in really trying to move El Paso forward, at least in the business community. I’m excited about that.
Q: Has Mayor Caballero played a role in that new vigor and interest?
He has certainly. I wouldn’t say he has been a detriment. Ray Caballero is a visionary; a lot of his ideas are absolutely fantastic. He thinks big. We should get on the bandwagon. Just because something was his idea doesn’t mean it was bad.
Some people think his dreams are impossible: I don’t. I have this thing within me that says if we get buy-in from the business community and the community at large, we can make it happen, whatever it costs and by any means necessary.
Q: How do you build buy-in?
It’s not difficult, you just need a coalition builder or two. I’ve been working with the El Paso Leadership and Research Council for about two months now. I am seeing a real interest on the parts of these business executives to step forward and accept leadership responsibilities.
Q: Are you the LRC’s executive director?
I’m what’s called an executive consultant. Right now, the LRC is working on a lot of organizational issues. It’s been together for almost three years. Some of the membership has changed, and there are a lot of diverse interests.
I’ve been interviewing individual members trying to understand what they want, what they expect from the board. Then we will write a vision statement and mission statement and work on a strategic plan to accomplish those goals. We don’t want to be project-oriented, we want to be outcome-oriented.
Q: How do you get all these diverse interests to focus on one or two essential goals?
It’s easy when the focus is always what’s best for El Paso – what will move our entire community forward? A rising tide lifts all boats. I really believe that’s true – and focusing on the future. We need some short-term wins for El Paso, too. That changes the expectation. I’ve seen it happen.
Q: What are some of the short-term gains you’ve seen?
Restoration of the Plaza Theater, passage of the city bond election, school boards working together better, the entire community coming together to support the medical school. Think of the economic impact a full four-year medical school can have on this community. Think of what Texas Tech did for Lubbock. It’s amazing!
El Pasoans seem to have a new awareness that they can’t sit still any longer. They seem to understand that the next five years have to be years of action.
Q: Do you see new trends in who is pursuing leadership?
There are a lot of different styles of leadership, and there’s lots of room at the top. I think that there has been a void of people willing to step forward in El Paso. Now, some business leaders have withdrawn because of what’s happening to business on a national level, the Enrons, the WorldComs.
There was a time when El Paso was a much more viable city than Tucson or Albuquerque. Then a lot of people in leadership positions just sat back, and we let them do it. In the meantime, we lost some national companies that had been headquartered here. But now I see new people stepping forward to provide leadership, hire us all and help run the economy. We must support small businesses and help them to grow into big businesses as well.
Q: What about economic development?
We need to recruit a Fortune 500 company to put its headquarters here. The Greater Chamber and the city are working on creating a wide spectrum of jobs. A medical school will bring health-related jobs and many more doctors here. All of that will happen.
Q: Any thoughts on the proposed LoneStarWest entertainment and tourist attraction Downtown?
I’m not going to be against anything. I haven’t actually seen the financial projections and all that but right now I think it is a great idea. Sometimes we aren’t forward-thinking enough. We could get a real synergy going Downtown
Q: So how do we get everybody on the same track – elected officials, community leaders, everybody?
We don’t know what we want to be in this community and this region. To me that is the first step. If we could look out 25 years from now and think, “Okay, what can we do now that will have potential 25 years from now?”.
Then all of us – elected officials, business people, the rank and file, all the social agencies – all put energies toward that agenda.
Q: Has your philosophy changed since you started with the Y in the ’60s?
When I began as teen program director at the Y, I brought in a group of young women and asked them what they thought we needed to do in El Paso. I don’t know everything, but I do know that the more people you get involved, the better the ideas are, the better things work together. I think that’s why so many people are so supportive of the Y. I have a great deal of respect for individuals and ideas. There can be differences of opinion, but if we’re all moving toward the same mission, we can make things happen. To me, the greater the diversity, the greater the strength.
Q: Is it hard to get buy-in for a big picture plan like that from a community like this, one that keeps changing?
That’s part of the strategy. You know that you are going to have immigration. So you constantly look for new leadership and ideas. Any plan has to be flexible enough to incorporate and change. In a way you have to be entrepreneurial, but you also have to be opportunistic.
And some of what we need to do at this point is predictable. We have good weather. We have a willing work force. We need to sell those assets. In many ways, we are a microcosm of what our whole nation will be someday soon.
Q: So there’s one wave we’re ahead of?
Sure we are. We have something we can teach the rest of the world. We can teach them about the strength of mixing languages and cultures, about valuing diversity
Q: What is your role in that?
All I am is a person who brings people together, then turns them loose and lets them do it. From my experience, they always step up to the challenge. They always meet expectations.
