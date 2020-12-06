When you peel back the many, oftentimes dizzying layers of information, data, commentary and organizing that goes into each election, there are usually a few dedicated individuals holding it all together.
In El Paso County, that person is Lisa Wise. She has been the county’s elections administrator since 2015 and came to the borderland from Douglas County, Nebraska.
Since arriving in El Paso, Wise has been the registrar during some of the country’s most historic elections, many of which saw record voter turnout and big changes.
Wise also took the helm during an especially strange election year, with the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the norm in casting votes.
While El Paso County still saw a hefty share of individuals casting ballots in brick-and-mortar polling locations across the county, there was also a substantially higher number of mail-in ballots that flowed in.
She fielded questions from voters about how to safely cast their ballots in the era of COVID-19 and helped keep the county’s polling places running smoothly during early voting and on Nov. 3.
Wise’s office also ramped up the messaging that helped encourage El Pasoans to vote, including through a highly active Twitter account that posts early voting and election dates, statistics and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.