Jim Haines’ new place is down the hall, past the elevator, light years away from the big offices now occupied by the new CEO and CFO of El Paso Electric. In his modest, one-window office, Haines looks happy, contented and very much like a man about to go on vacation.
He is flying to Florida for his father’s 80th birthday. But it takes more than that to relax those shoulders and loose a lopsided smile. Jim Haines has retired from the El Paso institution he brought back to life, and moving on with his.
In six short years, Haines took El Paso Electric from a troubled public utility barely out of bankruptcy to a company that has earned financial respect and stability. For those accomplishments, and a strong personal commitment to his adopted home, El Paso Inc. proudly names Jim Haines as El Pasoan of the Year for 2001.
He joins Peter de Wetter, Nathan Christian, Adair Margo, Woody Hunt and Bob Stull as El Pasoans who work hard, behind the scenes and publicly, to make this city a better place.
Haines, 55, was born in Jackson, Mich. At the University of Missouri, he earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a doctorate of law. In 1975, he went to work as Missouri assistant attorney general. For the next 10 years, Haines used his legal skills to represent public service commissions and utility companies. In 1985, he moved into senior management as a vice president with Kansas Gas and Electric, then was named executive VP and chief operating officer with Western Resources in Topeka.
In 1996. Haines was looking for a new challenge when El Paso Electric was looking for its next CEO. David Wiggs had negotiated the company out of bankruptcy; it was time for someone else to rebuild its confidence. Haines took on the task and then some. He empowered employees, renewed ties with the community and calmed investors’ fears.
Along the way, he met and married Cynthia Farah, UTEP film professor. They moved into a smaller house Haines has filled with bookcases as he prepares for his new career. Named the Robert and Jacqueline Skov Professor of Business Ethics in UTEP’s College of Business, Professor Haines will teach his first course in January.
He’s still busy with community work, serving on the boards of the El Paso Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank, the World Trade Center, Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Club Foundation and the Leadership and Research Council.
With Florida travel plans on his desk, Haines talked to El Paso Inc. about the last five years, the next five years kayaking on the Rio Grande and how an English major becomes a CEO.
Q: Why did you join El Paso Electric during such a difficult time?
I wanted the challenge of leading a company, being a
CEO. I had worked for a couple of Kansas companies that had gone through difficult times, so I was suited for El Paso Electric’s needs.
Q: But you could have been a CEO somewhere else. Did the particular challenge here intrigue you?
It did. El Paso Electric had gone through more problems in the 80s and early 90s than any other electric company in the United States. The challenges were much more difficult than those in Kansas, and I was given the opportunity to lead the effort.
Q: What grade would you give your performance at El Paso Electric?
Well, that’s probably better left to others. I feel very satisfied with what we’ve accomplished.
Q: Did you meet your goals?
In a broad sense, yes. When I joined El Paso Electric, it had just come out of bankruptcy; its credit rating was speculative. Now the credit rating is back up to investment grade. In the six months before I joined the company, we had four system-wide black outs. That is unheard of. This year and last, El Paso Electric has had the No. 1 service reliability in the state. We are more reliable than any other electric company in Texas.
Q: What about the company’s standing in the community?
We were frankly, not well respected in the community five years ago. In the past year or two, we’ve won awards from the United Way and the Chamber of Commerce. We were the United Blood Services’ national corporation of the year. We’ve earned awards because our employees serve this community through civic and charitable organizations. Our employees are proud that they work for El Paso Electric. That is an important accomplishment.
Q: And stockholders?
Our stock sold at $4.75 a share when we came out of bankruptcy. It closed yesterday at $13.70, and it’s been as high as $16.40. We’ve also resolved an extremely difficult issue with Las Cruces that went on for 10 years. The city wanted to condemn our property and start a utility. No other municipalization effort in the industry was as advanced and proactive. Now we have a long-term agreement to provide electricity to Las Cruces.
Q: What challenges still face the company?
We’ve got to keep going. It’s like the old saying: What have we done for you today? We can improve in all those areas. In the next five years, the company has to figure out the most efficient way to add generators to satisfy the electrical needs of El Pasoans.
Q: “Reliability of service” probably doesn’t mean much to customers until it’s not there.
That’s right.
Q: What had to change to go from four blackouts to number one in reliability?
Simply a commitment to do a good job for our customers. The company had gone through 10 very difficulty years before 1996; it was in bankruptcy for four. We probably lost our focus on customers, especially at the top of the company, because there were so many other things to pay attention to. When I started in 1996, I said we would take care of our customers. I think our employees wanted that direction. They wanted leadership to say we want it and will reward you for it. Employees earn bonuses for outstanding service. Obviously, there were a lot of process things to address But more than anything, it was attitude.
Q: And focus?
Yes, we made it clear to everyone – customers, employees, shareholders – that we were an electric company. That’s all. We weren’t going to get involved in other businesses. We didn’t want to go national or global. We wanted to be a good electric company in Southern New Mexico and West Texas.
Q: Unlike the previous decade when the company was attempting to build empires.
But didn’t efforts like the Franklin Land Company save much of Downtown? Yes, there isn’t any question about it. El Paso today, particularly Downtown, is better off for what El Paso Electric did in the 80s. But those who took it on the chin were our shareholders. They lost virtually everything.
Q: What would you say to shareholders today?
We’re pleased with what we’ve achieved for them in the last five years and they should have confidence for the next five.
Q: Let’s talk Palo Verde. How was nuclear power such a mistake 20 years ago and so right today?
A lot of people think it was all the diversifications that put El Paso Electric into bankruptcy. But it was Palo Verde. We owned too much of it, it cost significantly more than anticipated, it took longer to build than anticipated. Without Palo Verde, we could have survived all the failed diversifications, but Palo Verde was just too big a hurdle to overcome. Now Palo Verde is an outstanding facility, one of the safest and most productive nuclear power plants in the world. Our customers have gotten terrific economic benefits, particularly with gas prices at extremely high levels. Palo Verde has become a very good thing for El Paso Electric and our customers.
Q: What’s your new job at UTEP?
In January, I start teaching a College of Business course called Strategic Management, required for graduating seniors. I’m really excited. I’ve said all my life that I’d like to teach at the university level. They’ve named me the Skov Professor of Business Ethics. That sounds very lofty, and I am extremely complimented by it.
Q: You’re going to teach business, but you studied English.
I liked poetry. At the center of any endeavor, particularly in business, is communication. You learn a heck of a lot more about communication by reading English literature than you do by reading a management article. Certainly my law degree enabled me to take on difficult and challenging assignments, to demonstrate what I was capable of. But once in senior management, it was the literature that helped. You can learn a lot about people from a great novel.
Q: Will you use your experiences at El Paso Electric in the course?
I’m still working on that. But I hope that I can impress upon students the importance of being liberally educated, whether in a formal sense or on their own, and being good communicators.
Q: In six years, you went from new guy in town to CEO to the university.
I’ve moved into several communities in my life, and El Paso has been the easiest. The people here are very open, very warm and take you at face value. If you want to pitch in, they appreciate that. I’ve always been active, that came naturally. What was a very pleasant experience here was the warmth and openness. This is truly a wonderful community. This is also a community with many needs. When you can help meet those needs, it gives you a very satisfying feeling.
Q: What is your vision for El Paso 10 years from now?
I would like to see substantial improvements in the quality of life. I would like to see more children graduate from high school and go to college. I would like to see quality health care for all in El Paso. This community has tremendous potential. But to tap that potential we’ve got to get our children educated, and people involved in helping. When you get those things in place, a lot of good things can happen.
Q: Do you plan to stay in El Paso?
I will probably die here.
Q: Most people just say they’ll retire here.
I like El Paso. I hike up in the mountains. I’ve had my kayak in the Rio Grande a few times, but that’s not a pleasant experience.
Q: Where is the good kayaking?
In the spring, I kayak in northern New Mexico, around Taos, on the Rio Grande. In early summer, I go further north to Colorado. Once or twice a year I go to South Carolina, and I’ve been to Costa Rica and Chile.
Q: Did I mention that El Paso Inc. has chosen you as El Pasoan of the Year for 2001?
You are kidding!
Q: I am not. Congratulations.
Thank you. Have you ever thought about making it a company?
Q: No, not really. Should we?
Well, we’ve talked about all the accomplishments of El Paso Electric in the last five years. Certainly I am the person who led that effort and I am proud of what we’ve accomplished. But it was our 1,000 employees who made it possible for me to bring the stock back. It would not bother me at all if you decide to make the employees of El Paso Electric the El Pasoans of the Year. We cannot succeed on the success of a few stellar performers. Earlier this year, we met with our managers and supervisors and talked about what it takes to have a peak performance. I gave examples of things we have accomplished in El Paso Electric. It was great to see the looks on the faces in the audience, because I was talking about things this person or that group or these people over here could take credit for. We had some really stellar performers throughout the ranks of the company. That’s what will continue to make us successful.
Q: Maybe one person can’t change a company, but one person can set an example.
If I have done anything, I helped restore a high level of self-confidence, helped employees see that they do good work, they should be proud of it and hold their heads up. The ability, the potential, has been there all along. They just needed somebody to say, “I believe you can do it.”
