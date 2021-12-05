If a picture is worth a thousand words, Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado has a lot to say.
Perhaps the city’s top muralist, the borderland native was thrust into the national limelight this year – shining the spotlight on the El Paso-Juárez region.
Alvarado’s work – which focuses on the culture, history and spirit of the community – was featured in “Corazón de America,” part of the ABC 20/20 series “Soul of a Nation” for Hispanic Heritage Month in September; and in the PBS Show “La Frontera” with TV chef Pati Jinich in October.
Over the summer, his work took to the big screen in “The Forever Purge,” providing paintings that were digitally converted into full murals for the film. He was also tapped by filmmakers of the upcoming “Cassandro El Exotico” biopic to create a mural depicting the famed borderland wrestler and the actor who’ll portray him, Gael García Bernal.
In April, Alvarado was featured in The New York Times article, “Art Without Borders,” which detailed his murals and those of fellow artists as a cornerstone of our cultura.
His work often depicts a call for social justice – a cause he backs with action.
Throughout his career, Alvarado has inspired disadvantaged youth to become contributing members of society, mentored younger or less-exposed artists in the field, and assisted organizations that promote equality and support Mexican Americans and other minorities. Through his work, he also promotes higher education, supports get-out-the-vote efforts, creates environmental conservation awareness and promotes COVID-19 vaccination among Hispanics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.