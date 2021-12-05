When Gerald Cichon started at El Paso’s housing authority in 2008, he wanted to build something that hadn’t existed before.
Over the past 13 years, the agency, formerly known as the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso, has been transformed.
Now known as HOME, an acronym for Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises, the organization has grown its assets from $150 million 10 years ago to more than $3 billion today.
And if you take a cruise around El Paso, you’ll see the work. From Medano Heights, a new affordable housing community in Northwest El Paso, to the fully renovated Blue Flame Building in Downtown, HOME has made its mark.
“This is what we do. We create homes. We’re not an apartment complex, we’re not houses. For 40,000 El Pasoans, we’re home,” Cichon told El Paso Inc. earlier in 2021.
During Cichon’s tenure at HOME, he began the process of converting the 83-year-old housing authority’s financial structure, from one that was heavily dependent on public funds to one that now sells bonds on the market.
The program, known as Rental Assistance Demonstration, or RAD, was created in 2012 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a way to start addressing the dilapidated state of many public housing units across the country, including in El Paso.
Cichon said the program has helped HOME be a national leader in innovative public housing.
“It’s about what we are in this community, who we are and how we help,” Cichon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.