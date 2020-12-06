Frontline health care heroes

In a year that has been shaky, one thing that has been rock solid is the heroic effort of the region’s health care workers, and the hundreds who have rushed to the city to help.
For eight months, we’ve heard stories of their self-sacrifice – how they have risked their lives to save as many lives as possible, working to exhaustion, physical and emotional.
They are the nurse who plays tic-tac-toe with a patient through the glass and the 74-year-old emergency room technician with the walrus mustache – described as “everybody’s grandpa” – who didn’t want to retire even as the pandemic hit and died of COVID-19.
They are the medical student who monitors emergency department alarms, listening for the “beep, beep” that signals a patient’s oxygen saturation has dropped, responding to one after another for hours because it’s “our honor and duty to serve the people of El Paso.” There’s the emergency medicine physician proud of his team for not only their commitment to patients but for the precautions they have taken not to become infected themselves and the ICU nurse who slept in the garage after long shifts to prevent spreading COVID-19 to his family.
There is grief and there are victories. A moment precious to one health care worker: “I went into a patient’s room who had spent 36 days in the hospital to tell her we’d be getting her home that day. She looked up from her breakfast, her eyes watered and she said, ‘I didn’t think I was going to live to see my grandbabies again.’”
There are many, many more stories that will never be told – the fight happening, as it must, distanced from the community behind hospital walls.
