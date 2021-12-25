El Pasoan of the Year: Dr. Richard Lange, President, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

Ask anyone who keeps up with the El Paso medical community about Dr. Richard Lange, and they’ll have a lot of good things to say about the transformation of the medical campus he oversees – and why he is El Paso Inc.’s 2021 El Pasoan of the Year.
At 66, Lange is the founding president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and dean of the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine. The campus in South Central El Paso also includes the Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing, Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine, which welcomed its first class this year.
The assessments of Lange range from the respect and consideration he shows to campus employees to the changes he has made or maintained in the way future doctors and dentists are taught in El Paso, starting with Spanish.
Lange’s accomplishments and the qualifications listed in his imposing 65-page curriculum vitae are as remarkable as the anonymous way he and his wife, Bobette, checked out El Paso after he was offered the position of president of the health science center and dean of the medical school in 2014.
Since then, according to Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell and others, Lange has masterfully overseen the expansion of medical training at the El Paso campus.
“The thing that has gotten most of the attention just in the last two years is the new dental school,” Mitchell said. “That was another huge accomplishment for Dr. Lange because that required the state of Texas’ support.”
Lange also oversaw the rise of the five-story, $83 million Medical Sciences Building II, which opened in September and houses the dental school. When the school opened in July, it was the first new dental school in 15 years nationally and the first in Texas in more than 40 years.
Mitchell said Lange’s appointment meant that for the first time, the El Paso medical school “had someone who was a permanent president there, not a president headquartered in another city, and it made a big difference.”
Well aware of Lange’s successes, Rick Francis, an El Paso businessman and former chair of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, said, “Now, over time, we’re going to be able to self-correct the severe health care professional shortage that we’ve always had.
“He has embraced that vision, and he has led the charge. He didn’t have to do that, and I credit him for it. His leadership is going to change the health care paradigm in our community.”
Lange sat down with El Paso Inc. and told the story about how he and his wife donned T-shirts, shorts and backpacks to explore the city he’d never visited before, how Spanish classes are influencing medical students to stay in El Paso and the ways the university has redesigned medical education.
Q: I heard a very interesting story from Emma Schwartz, president of the MCA Foundation, about what you did before you accepted the offer to be founding president and new dean at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
We interviewed in Lubbock with the chancellor of the Texas Tech system, Kent Hance. There were a number of people from El Paso on the search committee, and he provided me the opportunity to be the president and said we need to know in a week.
I called my wife and I said there’s something terribly wrong with El Paso because they’ve offered me the job to be the president, and I’ve never been to El Paso. They didn’t ask me to come to see the medical center or the city.
I called Kent and said I wanted two weeks to make a decision. They wanted a decision by that weekend, so we booked a flight on Southwest to El Paso. We both had on a pair of shorts and T-shirts and two backpacks and stayed at the Doubletree Hotel.
Q: And how old were you?
Seven and a half years younger than I am now. We just wanted to see what was so wrong that they didn’t want me to come see the city. We took taxis to nowhere and taxis back.
We went to Tom’s Café to eat. We went to Albertsons and basically talked to everyone that would talk to us. We went to UTEP and Kern Place and drove out to East El Paso.
Q: In shorts and backpacks?
Right, and no one knew who we were. We just asked people, “What do you think of El Paso? What’s it like to live here?” We came to the medical center, but it was the weekend, so it was locked up.
Just to the west of campus, there were 33 dilapidated properties that were right where we sit now. I wondered who in the world would put a brand-new medical school in a place like this? I thought somebody really smart because it will revitalize the neighborhood.
Everybody we met loved El Paso. So we went home, and I took the job.
The week before we came, my dad, who lived in Dallas, said what are you doing this weekend, and I said I’m going to El Paso, and he said, “Man, that’s just a terrible place to live.” I asked what he knew about El Paso, and he said he lived there in the ’50s. He was in the service then. He said, “Thank goodness you’ll never live there.”
We came out, and the rest is history. I’m an Air Force brat. I lived all across the United States, and I tell people this is the best place I ever lived.
Q: Why?
It’s home to literally the nicest people we’ve ever met, and it’s a community. Everybody cares for one another. It’s a cliché to say they’ll give you the shirt off their back, but they will.
When we first came here nobody knew who we were, and they treated us like we were VIPs. There’s this attitude that people want the community to be better and people will invest whatever they have. It’s got city leaders who had a vision of what they wanted this medical center to be.
Throw in great weather, sunshine, no humidity and great food. I mean, it’s a wonderful place to raise your family, and it’s safe.
Q: One of the things I’ve learned is that medical students here have been required to study Spanish and become proficient since the school opened in 2009. Is this the only medical school that does that, and whose idea was it?
I wish I could claim it was my idea. It is the only medical school in the United States that does that, and the dental school is the same. So, we’ll take credit for that.
There are a lot of reasons I’m here, but one of them is that in each of my places in academics – Dallas, UT Southwestern, the Health Science Center at San Antonio and Johns Hopkins – when I was on the faculty there, it was an era when they were trying to reform the curriculum because the medical school curriculum was old.
The curriculum was always the same: Two years of study in the classroom and two years of clinical work. We didn’t have cell phones or computers when it was all originated. So, they were trying to reform the curriculum and keep it up to date.
When you do that and with existing faculty, you kind of change things around the edges. But it’s not really innovative.
The curriculum here is based upon educational principles. This is the most unique and the best medical curriculum in the United States, and other schools around the nation are adopting parts of what we’re doing. But I can’t take any credit for it.
Q: What is innovative about it?
First, the students come to school a month early and they begin their intensive Spanish.
It was started at McMaster University Medical School up in Canada. There was a gentleman that started looking at the curriculum there. And when they established the medical school here, they brought him down to be a consultant and said, if we could design a medical school from scratch, what would it look like? He said, one is you want students to know about the community.
The first month here, they learn Spanish, and they’re immersed in the community. They began to do community service to find out what the needs are. They tour local grocery stores and local recreation facilities to find out what the needs are.
They design projects to meet those needs in communities before they ever start a medical school class based upon the most common symptoms. We take that symptom, and everything’s taught from that symptom – the physiology, the biochemistry, the anatomy – everything.
It’s all integrated, so you learn to think about things like a system, and then you begin to see patients the very first weeks of school. You say, wait a minute, what could they possibly know?
Well, you need to learn bedside manner and how to interview individuals and to have empathy. So they start seeing patients early on, and we do a lot of what’s called simulation training. We have very high-fidelity mannequins. You can deliver a baby, and you can simulate an intensive care unit.
You can do robotic surgery. You can do a bronchoscopy or a colonoscopy or a cardiac catheterization.
Q: On the dummies? What happens if you kill the dummy?
Nobody minds if you do that. So you become proficient in that, and it may take you three times to do it, and you’re proficient. It may take me 30 times. Everything that you can do in the hospital, we can simulate, and we record it all so you can see what you’re doing as you interact with the patient you continue to learn until you get it right.
Q: And that is all novel?
Absolutely novel in El Paso at that time because the medical school was brand new and we could buy the equipment and start fresh, and they did that.
By the way, the dental school curriculum is exactly the same. We have students in their first semester taking care of patients.
Two weeks ago, I was one of their patients. I chipped a tooth, and they had learned how to restore a tooth in their first semester. They did a fantastic job.
Q: Has learning Spanish influenced medical students to stay in El Paso when they become doctors?
It has. I’ll give you an example. We have a pathologist, not from here. He came here as a Paul L. Foster School of Medicine student. He went to Stanford to do his pathology and came back here because he wanted to be in the community.
Erica Alvarez was a student here and went off to do her ophthalmology. Now, she’s one of the few ophthalmologic oncologists within about a 300-mile radius, and she comes here to take care of patients in El Paso.
Q: With cancer of the eye?
Yes. And there aren’t very many of them. But when you need one, you don’t want to travel to Houston or Dallas to see one if you can have it here.
When people interview here, they know right up front what they’re getting into. More importantly, if they don’t want to be immersed in the community, if they don’t want to learn about the Hispanic culture and don’t want to learn Spanish, we tell them, “Don’t come here. You’re not going to enjoy it because that’s what we’re all about.”
Q: How many medical school graduates have decided to stay in El Paso as a result?
I can tell you that we have had 700 graduates. Some of them are still doing stuff, but at least 60 have done residency here in El Paso. We’ve had several that trained here as students, went off to do their residency and have come back to be on faculty with us.
And we’ve closed the gap. Before the medical school got started, compared to the national average, we had a 75% shortage of doctors here in El Paso. We’re now at about 50%. We’ve still got a long way to go away, but we’re chipping away.
Before the medical school came, there were about 835 direct-care physicians taking care of patients. Now we have 1,350 in El Paso.
Q: Are they young?
They’re all ages, some older ones like me, but many of them are young. And they’ll be here for years to come.
Q: I also learned in reading up on the medical school that each class here must include a percentage of El Paso students. Was that your idea or was it here at the time you came?
It was already here. About 20% to 25% of our students come from El Paso. About 30% are from the border region. For the nursing school, it’s about 80% to 85% of our students are from El Paso.
Q: And before the med school, I gather it was rare for an El Pasoan who gets into med school to come back to El Paso?
It was. If you’re from El Paso and have to travel far away to go to med school, first of all, a lot of people, like me, are first-generation doctors, and if you don’t have a role model or somebody to help guide you to that path, it’s never accessible.
A lot of El Pasoans want to stay in the area or in West Texas, but they never had the opportunity.
Q: So they go off and never come back?
Or they never go. Or, you’re right, they go off and never come back.
Q: So, the medical school has worked at keeping El Pasoans here, and we’re beginning to build a community of physicians that is significantly larger than we had before?
Not only that, 87% of our nursing graduates are here in El Paso. Here we are in a nursing shortage or crisis because of COVID, and to know that 87% of your graduates are here in the area. That meets a huge need.
In fact, before the nursing school started, there was a 40% shortage of nurses. Now, we’re down to about 20% compared to the national average.
Online extra, continued from the print edition
Q: Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine admitted its first class in 2021. How did that come about?
When we looked at health professions that are in short supply here in El Paso and all of West Texas, there’s a 75% shortage of dentists. In fact, 50% of people in El Paso have never seen a dentist.
Q: That’s astonishing.
There were only three other dental schools in Texas. In fact, there are only 67 in the United States. Now ours is the 67th. And as you mentioned, if somebody left here to go to train in Dallas or San Antonio or Houston, they didn’t come back. They educated 3,000 students at those three schools over 10 years, and guess how many came to El Paso?
Q: Not many I’d guess.
Twenty-two out of 3,000 over 10 years. So we were never going to meet that need unless we had a dental school here. A huge credit for this medical school, nursing school, graduate school and dental school goes to the city leaders here who cast this vision a long time ago.
I’m talking about Woody Hunt, Rick Francis, Robert Brown, Ted Houghton and Paul Foster. That group played a pivotal role in establishing this when people said El Paso doesn’t need or deserve a medical center.
All those things are here now, and they’re changing El Paso. With regard to health care, this medical center, the last time I looked at the annual economic impact, it’s about $227 million a year – before the dental school.
That’s going to add another $60 million to $80 million impact a year.
Q: Is there any evidence that El Paso has a healthier population now than 20 years ago?
There are some things about El Paso that are really unique. For example, because of the early work here by the city, we have one of the lowest smoking incidences of any major city in the United States.
Q: I remember covering that campaign by the city 20 years ago, but I didn’t know about its lasting effects.
It was remarkable. When we visited the MD Anderson Cancer Center about five years ago, they wanted to know what we had done here in El Paso so they could do it in Houston.
But there are other things in El Paso. There’s a high incidence of diabetes, and some things disproportionately affect our Hispanic population. There is a very low rate of getting vaccinations for HPV. That’s gone up. There’s a very low rate of cancer screening. That’s gone up as a result of what we’ve done with grants as well.
So, some things have improved, and some things we’re still working on.
Q: What else do you see as in the future for the availability of affordable medical services in El Paso and what does the city still need?
We remain a health professional shortage area. We still have a shortage of generalists and specialists. And so, one of the things that we’ve been able to do is to help bring some of those specialists here.
As a medical center, we need to both deepen the number of health care providers we have here – nurses, doctors, dentists and allied health – and also need to broaden it as well. We’re adding specialties so kids don’t have to travel to get pediatric care or adults don’t have to travel to get their specialty care. That’s part of the role of what we did.
Q: This may be a little more on the Medical Center of the Americas side, but back in 2000 or so, Mayor Ray Caballero, state Sen. Elliot Shapleigh and other leaders were pushing for the establishment of a Border Health Institute that was to be what the Medical Center of the Americas, or MCA, is right here today.
They wanted to recreate the success that San Antonio’s sprawling South Texas Medical Center was having with drug companies and medical research on a big scale. Do you see that kind of private development taking place here for medical research?
Yes, exactly. For San Antonio, the medical field or medical care and all the products end up contributing $2 billion to the local economy. Through the collaboration that we have with places like the Medical Center of the Americas, research done with the UTEP, working with some of the manufacturers in Juárez, those things are in their early phase, but they’re continuing to grow here. There is no reason at all why that shouldn’t be a major economic driver in the area.
I’d say that already, in terms of the private sector, the health care field is the major driver of the economy in El Paso right now, more than any other industry, and that will continue to grow.
Q: You just finished this very large medical building here. Are there plans for more medical buildings?
This is the most recent building. It has about 220,000 square feet. It’s as big as the medical education and medical science building put together, so it has allowed us to double our research space.
The next building will be a permanent building for the dental school where we’ll have not only the dental school but also dental clinics right next to our primary care clinics. S
o when a child comes in to see his pediatrician, he’ll go upstairs for dental care. Or when adults who have uncontrolled diabetes come here for dental care, they’ll go downstairs to receive their care for diabetes.
It’ll be the first integrated clinic like that in the United States that we’re aware of.
Q: Is the Texas Tech medical school in Lubbock sending their people here to see what’s going on in El Paso, or are too far away to get anybody’s attention?
I was just visiting a school out in California to accredit it. Essentially, they’ve taken our curriculum. A person that was here helped start their medical school, so it looks like ours. We’re actually working with two medical schools in Vietnam that are adopting our simulation training and our faculty development. We’re training them, and they’re going to roll it out throughout the entire country. Schools in Michigan and Florida are taking pieces of our curriculum, as well.
Q: So, it’s getting noticed there’s something different going on here?
Yes, it is. In fact, just before I moved here, The Wall Street Journal ran an article on the most innovative medical school curriculums in the United States, and ours was listed as No. 2. We weren’t even five years old at that point.
Q: I read that your dental school students also graduate with a community health certificate. How will that expand the availability of medical services in El Paso?
The first thing is it provides more dentists. But, more importantly, these are dentists that are infiltrated in the community. It’s really about community health, and we’ve hired one of the foremost dental, oral epidemiologists in the country to come join us.
They’ll learn Spanish. In fact, there’s a Spanish immersion course with the medical students, so that they can understand the community and become culturally competent in what happens.
They’ll learn about psycho-social issues. They’ll learn about statistics, epidemiology, community health, and they’ll be halfway on their way to getting a master’s degree. If they want the additional 12 hours, they get the master’s. But everyone will have a certificate in public health.
It’s the only dental school in the United States that does that.
Q: What’s next for Texas Tech here?
We need to continue increasing the number of residencies. We have 260 residents. After you do your medical school training, you still have to do three to five years of residency in your particular area. We’ve been doing that at University Medical Center for a long period of time.
Now we’re establishing new residents in the area. So, for example, I’m a cardiologist by training. I went to medical school for four years. I trained as an internal medicine specialist for three years and in cardiology for three years before I could be board certified.
We’re establishing new residencies so we can increase the number of people that train here – and stay here.
We’ll also be adding new departments. For example, we’ll add anesthesia this next year, and we’re adding a number of sub-specialists that weren’t previously here in the area. We have a graduate program that will start a Ph.D. program at that. We’ll probably start a Ph.D. at our nursing program as well.
Q: What do Ph.D. nurses do?
They are the ones who end up being our faculty to train the next generation of nurses.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
