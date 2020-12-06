El Paso Community Foundation & Paso del Norte Community Foundation

To put it lightly, it’s not an easy time for El Paso. It hasn’t been an easy time for more than a year now.
But amidst a transformative 2020, there have been several organizations that have stepped up to lend and manage aid in the face of spiking unemployment, closing businesses, illnesses and other painful hurdles.
During this year, several nonprofits have come together to pull in as many resources as possible.
The Paso del Norte Community Foundation, in partnership with United Way of El Paso, established the El Paso COVID-19 Response Fund, which has awarded more than $200,000 in grants to area nonprofits.
Grant recipients include El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, Opportunity Center for the Homeless, Casa De Peregrinos, Center Against Sexual & Family Violence, El Paso Center for Children and Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso.
The El Paso Community Foundation partnered with Project BRAVO to provide El Paso Community Cards to those in need. They pay for things like food and other essentials.
Throughout a year of change, one thing that does remain intact for El Paso is our desire to help others, be it neighbors or strangers. That desire continues to drive local nonprofits as they seek to help others weather the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic and economic fallout.
