The Paso del Norte Health Foundation identified mental health as one of its priority areas in 2014, leading to the formation of the El Paso Behavioral Health Consortium to bring an array of organizations providing mental health services together to coordinate their efforts.
Out of that came the establishment of three leadership councils to help focus on and enhance the availability of mental health services to families, law enforcement and immigration services.
Those organization’s efforts led to the involvement of the Meadows Foundation in Dallas, which is now providing access to 80 of its employees and services under the leadership of Enrique Mata, who was recently named executive director of the Paso del Norte Center at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.
The intense focus on mental health this year could not have come at a better time to address the problems that individuals, families and organizations have faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic – directly or indirectly.
“It’s been remarkable because we have been able to bring together people from across the county who are competitors but realize the needs we have and work together to address those needs,” said Sharon Butterworth, who has been a leader of mental health efforts in El Paso for years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.