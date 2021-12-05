El Paso native Dede Rogers has quietly donated to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around the city for years, and this year was no exception.
Rogers, the daughter of Jonathan Rogers, former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank, gave generously this year – a time when many nonprofits saw demand for their services increase and their budgets impacted by the pandemic.
In September, she made a donation to the YWCA of El Paso Del Norte’s WISH Boutique, located inside the Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center. The boutique is designed to give the center’s residents a welcoming space to find the items needed to start over and keep moving forward after trauma.
The space is bright and welcoming, and YWCA CEO Sylvia Acosta told El Paso Inc. in September that the space was something the organization always envisioned.
“We couldn’t have done anything without Dede,” Acosta said.
Rogers is also a major sponsor of Polo Real, a fundraiser for the El Paso Museum of History Foundation and is a presenting sponsor of this year’s Lights of Love, the Ronald McDonald House’s holiday lighting celebration.
Rogers owned DSTP Motorsports, an Ohio-based race car team, until 2003. DSTP stands for Don’t Spend the Principal, according to Speedway Digest.
Her gifts to local organizations have gone beyond funding and include a pair of family heirloom armoires she donated to the Plaza Theatre.
