Cory Herman, head coach of the El Paso Rhinos, has turned the most unlikely sport to live in the Sun City into one of the most successful sports franchises in the region.
Herman came to El Paso in 1999 as a player with the El Paso Buzzards ice hockey team. That team ceased operations in 2003, and Herman founded the Rhinos in 2006.
Under the Western States Hockey League, the Rhinos won four Thorne Cup championships and made 13 playoff appearances. The team this year clinched its 14th consecutive trip to the playoffs and was a strong championship title contender before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the season.
Earlier this year, the team joined the North American 3 Hockey League, which means the Rhinos will have two teams starting in the 2021-22 season: One developmental team on the NA3HL, one of two Tier III junior leagues sanctioned by USA Hockey; and another in the North American Hockey League, which is sanctioned as a Tier II league – the highest level of junior hockey.
Under Herman’s leadership, this desert city has rallied around his team of mostly out-of-towners, helping it win the 2020 Kraft Hockeyville contest and $150,000 in upgrades for its rink at the El Paso County Coliseum Events Center. The win also means the team will host a National Hockey League exhibition game.
“When I first got here from Canada, El Paso reminded me of back home – the people are very caring and genuine. It wasn’t a difficult transition at all,” he told El Paso Inc. Magazine earlier this year.
