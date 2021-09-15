El Paso will be featured in an ABC News special, "Corazón de América – Celebrating Hispanic Culture," on Friday.
ABC News anchor and Texas native John Quiñones will present the El Paso piece, introducing viewers to the residents that make El Paso shine and spotlights the resilience of the city, according to the ABC News website.
“El Paso is a setting where different storylines converge, including the historic scourge of white supremacy, the politics of the border crisis, and the blending of culture with food, faith and family. But El Paso is more than all of that,” the online description of the show states, also referencing the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting here.
The special airs on ABC Channel 7 on Friday, Sept. 17 as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The special will be available the next day on demand and on Hulu. It’s all part of the “Soul of the Nation” series.
Actor Benjamin Bratt and his brother Peter Bratt are set to host and direct the one-hour special.
Quiñones, along with ABC News' Sunny Hostin, Alex Perez, Stephanie Ramos, Cecilia Vega and Gio Benitez, will lead the hour, with actor/comedian John Leguizamo opening the show with an original monologue.
CHECK IT !! #SoulofaNation returns with “Corazón de América – Celebrating Hispanic Culture," airing FRIDAY 8-9PM ET on ABC and next day on Hulu https://t.co/RAULzpnb1v— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) September 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.