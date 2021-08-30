From left: Ben Marcus, Dr. Shawn Diamond, Melinda Marcus, Mila and Carlos Martinez with sons Elio and Luca, Mica Short, Tripper Goodman and Rick Francis. The Melinda and Meyer Marcus Family Foundation recently donated $50,000 to Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. The gift was made in honor of the patient care received by ‘Supa’ Luca Martinez, the son of Mila and Carlos Martinez and grandson of Melinda and Meyer Marcus. Luca was born with preaxial polydactyly, or thumb duplication. The surgery was performed earlier this year by Dr. Diamond, an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Sciences El Paso who specializes in plastic and reconstructive surgery.
