El Paso Electric has donated $45,000 to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to support the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine, which will be the first to open in Texas in nearly 50 years and the first in West Texas when it opens later this year.
Most of the funds will be used to provide treatments for uninsured patients at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic and purchase specialized equipment, as well as to fund student scholarships.
The 38,000-square-foot clinic will be equipped with 130 treatment chairs where students, under the supervision of faculty, will provide oral health care to the El Paso community.
“This recent donation will help the school and the El Paso community as our future students provide vital dental care to local residents at the clinic,” Dr. Richard Black, dean of the dental school said in a news release. “Our hope is that in the future, those students go on to practice in our community, which would address an urgent need in our area.”
According to Texas Tech, in El Paso County, there is one dentist for every 5,482 residents compared to the national average of one dentist for every 2,075.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.