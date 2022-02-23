Interest rates are likely to begin rising this year, and that should be good news for savers — right?
Probably not right away. The Federal Reserve is expected to begin increasing borrowing costs in March and, perhaps, several more times this year. But deposit rates paid to savers will probably rise at a much slower pace, analysts say. So you should not expect to see significantly higher rates on your emergency savings stash anytime soon.
That is because big banks are flush with cash and do not need to raise rates quickly to attract more deposits, said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at the financial website Bankrate. “It will be a long haul.”
Still, even the best rates are not that great. But some savers may prefer keeping their money in a safe place, given the recent volatility in the stock market. What follows are some of the options.
McBride said smaller banks and online banks were likely to begin paying better rates sooner than large, national banks.
The average rate paid on basic savings accounts insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is just 0.06%, according to Bankrate. But rates are typically higher at online banks, which do not have to maintain brick-and-mortar branches. Many online banks are offering rates of at least 0.5% for “high-yield” savings accounts, and some are offering cash bonuses — say, $100 or $200 — for opening accounts.
Ken Tumin, founder and editor of the financial website DepositAccounts, said he had already detected a slight uptick in rates, mainly on certificates of deposit, which lock in rates for a specific period, like three months, six months, one year or longer.
PenFed Credit Union is offering certificate rates of 1% for 15 months and 1.25% for two years. The online bank Synchrony offers a rate of 0.90% on a 15-month CD, and both Synchrony and Marcus, Goldman Sachs’ digital consumer bank, are offering rates above 1% for CDs with five-year terms.
The catch with CDs is that while you can lock in a rate, you are stuck with it if rates rise, and penalties apply if you withdraw your money early. If you put your money into a five-year CD, you may miss out if rates rise in the next couple of years. “Shorter terms are probably more appealing,” Tumin said.
At the very least, he said, before opening a CD, check the penalty for early withdrawal. Depending on the details, you could still come out ahead if you withdraw your funds before maturity and open a higher-rate CD. Consider a five-year CD at Live Oak Bank, a digital bank, now paying 1.3%, with an early-withdrawal penalty of six months of interest. If you keep it for at least a year before cashing it out, you will have earned an effective rate of 0.65% for the year — “not a terrible thing,” Tumin said. But other longer-term CDs may charge penalties of one year or more.
Some banks offer CDs with more flexibility. “No-penalty” CDs offer a somewhat lower rate in exchange for the option to withdraw the funds at any time, without forgoing any interest. That can be a good choice for emergency funds, which you may need to withdraw on short notice. And “add-on” CDs allow you to deposit extra funds into the account midway through the term. That can be a boon for people who want the higher rate of a CD but do not have a big lump sum to contribute.
You could also consider a CD “ladder.” With this approach, you spread your funds among several CDs with different terms. When the shortest one comes due, you can roll the funds into a new longer-term (and hopefully higher-rate) CD. This approach gives you more frequent access to your funds and avoids locking in all your cash at lower rates.
Another option is a rewards checking account. These accounts offer higher interest rates or cash back on purchases but may come with a host of rules and restrictions. “There’s always some hoops to jump through,” Tumin said. For instance, you may have to commit to making a minimum number of debit purchases each month. And many banks cap the balance on which the higher interest rate is paid.
One safe savings option that has been getting a lot of attention as inflation has surged is the government I (for inflation) bond. These savings bonds pay interest that combines a base rate that is fixed for the life of the bond with a variable rate, based on inflation, that resets every six months. The bonds are paying an overall rate of 7.12%.
But there are some details to pay attention to: Once you buy the bonds, you cannot redeem them for one year. And if you redeem them before five years, you will lose your last three months of interest.
An individual can buy up to $10,000 in digital I bonds each year via the TreasuryDirect website. And you can buy an additional $5,000 in paper bonds using your income tax refund.
