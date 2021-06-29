Cinco Puntos Press, the independent publishing house founded in El Paso by Lee and Bobby Byrd 36 years ago, has been sold to a New York-based multicultural children’s book publisher.
Lee & Low Books will maintain the Cinco Puntos Press name as an imprint and continue to publish and distribute its titles. But the colorful building on Texas Street that houses the venerable publishing house’s office and storefront will be closed. It is listed online for $450,000.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Byrds said in a news release that they “decided to sell Cinco Puntos Press after receiving an offer from a renowned publisher that has the resources to extend the reach of their authors’ and illustrators’ extraordinary work, while honoring their existing legacy.”
Since the Byrds started the business in 1985 in their home in the Five Points neighborhood – or Cinco Puntos – it has played a central role in the growth of El Paso’s literary culture. Cinco Puntos has championed many local authors, publishing works by award-winning El Paso author Benjamin Alire Saenz, David Romo, Rus Bradburd, Joe Hayes, Sergio Troncoso and many others.
“We discovered publishing is a lot like writing,” Bobby Byrd told El Paso Inc. in an August 2020 interview. “It’s an act of self-discovery. We started by publishing friends. That led to other friends. Little by little, one book led to the next organically.”
Related: Cinco Puntos – 35 years of publishing books with heart
Along the way, the publishing house has brought national and international attention to border culture, publishing books that represent diverse and underserved communities. Many of those books have won awards, including “Everything Begins and Ends at the Kentucky Club” by Benjamin Alire Saenz, which won the prestigious PEN/Faulkner Award.
Related: Double-barrel shot of suspense from Cinco Puntos Press
Cinco Puntos titles have also been included on several lists, including ALSC Notable Children’s Books, the ALA Best Fiction for Young Adults, the Latino Literacy Hall of Fame and Kirkus Best Books. And Cinco Puntos itself has received lifetime achievement awards from the American Book Awards and the Latino Book Awards for its contributions to national literature.
More: List: Children's, young adult books by El Pasoans
See also: Diary of a Juarez girl: Syvia Zeleny channels border teen in Cinco Punto's young adult book
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.