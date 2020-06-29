Angela Ramirez, center, is one of 25 Canutillo High School and Northwest Early College graduates who received $1,000 scholarships from Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso, owned by Charlie Clark, right. The scholarships were made possible through the collaboration of Charlie Clark Nissan and the Canutillo Alumni Foundation for Education, a fund under the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.
