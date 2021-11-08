El Paso Inc. hosted its annual Best of El Paso launch party to celebrate the 2021 Best of El Paso winners Oct. 28 at its Downtown headquarters, 209 Noble.
Best of El Paso is El Paso Inc.’s annual reader’s choice poll. Members of the community weigh in on their favorite businesses and people in more than 275 categories.
The Best of El Paso mobile app and print magazine feature the top five winners in each category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.