“Cause we got a little ol’ convoy rockin’ through the night. Yeah, we got a little ol’ convoy, ain’t she a beautiful sight? Come on and join our convoy, ain’t nothin’ gonna get in our way.”
These are lyrics from the 1975 C.W. McCall novelty song “Convoy,” which went to No. 1 on the pop charts that year. The song spawned a 1978 movie by the same name, starring Kris Kristofferson, in which truckers rebel against heavy-handed law enforcement and form a destructive convoy. The movie is a true 1970s piece of cinema fiction that I enjoyed watching as a kid.
However, fiction has now become reality throughout Canada and on the U.S-Canada border.
On Jan. 15, truckers organized the “Freedom Convoy” to oppose a cross-border vaccine mandate and other COVID-19 preventative efforts in Canada.
Although the protest was arranged to last one day, it stretched into weeks. Truckers from all over Canada formed convoys blocking bridges and roads. In certain Canadian cities, they assembled downtown with their rigs paralyzing economic activity. In Ottawa, the nation’s capital, they parked in front of government buildings, blocking the flow of traffic.
In addition to shutting off key byways, truckers flashed their lights and incessantly blared their horns, rattling residents who could get no relief. Some truckers and passenger vehicles were stranded in places such as northern Montana because the convoy blocked the delivery of fuels. Food shortages occurred in other areas.
Amid all this chaos, other elements jumped on board. Right-wing groups opposed to various policies joined the truckers to make the experience as miserable as possible. Hooligans who just wanted to cause disruptions and mayhem also joined in the fray. They amused themselves by setting off fireworks, throwing objects in the street and driving on sidewalks.
I don’t think I have ever met a Canadian of whom I formed a negative opinion. Canada is a country that has a reputation for being accommodating and hospitable. It is not a country that generates a lot of news about riots, excessive gang activity, murders or insurgencies. And this is what is really disconcerting.
If this kind of rogue behavior in response to the vaccine mandates, a proven way to fight the pandemic, can occur in Canada, it can occur in any democratic country.
Would you have ever imagined that a state of emergency would be declared in normally peaceful Ottawa and extra anti-riot personnel would have to be moved in to try to take control of the situation? That is exactly what Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson did on Feb. 6.
Canada is a democratic country, and its citizens have the right to protest government policies. However, they do not have the right to disturb the peace or to cause misery in regular citizens’ lives. It is clear that a small percentage of the Canadian population is responsible for the bedlam. Polls show that about 70% of Canadians support a vaccine mandate for adults in one form or the other.
The behavior of the truckers and sympathizers is exactly the kind that is not needed in a pandemic. Concentrating unvaccinated people in close quarters – and I imagine that many of the protesters do not believe in wearing masks either – is a recipe for an outbreak.
Blocking traffic and using semi rigs to impede the flow of goods and services exacerbates the already serious disruptions in supply chains that have been ongoing during the pandemic. Truckers have been hailed as heroes because they are responsible for getting food, medicine and consumer products to all of us. Manufacturers, distribution centers and logistic firms are desperately trying to catch up with demand. Disrupting supply chains even more will have the effect of making protesting truckers not heroes, but villains.
By disrupting the lives of Canadians, the protesting truckers are making enemies of the very people whose support they need. Canadian citizens who are affected by the blockades and sick of the mess are appealing to their officials to use force to restore order.
We are all tired of the pandemic. I don’t know a person who doesn’t want this misery to end. However, for us to get through this pandemic, logic and civility must prevail. That’s especially true in Canada, a nation that has set the standard for logic and civility in the past.
