There are hundreds (if not thousands) of financial podcasts out there offering
a way to start your own business — such as, invest like a hedge fund manager or start flipping houses. But what if you don’t even know where to start when it comes to acquiring savings or balancing a budget? These podcasts are for people who know that they should be thinking more about their personal finances but aren’t even sure what the right questions are.
Journey to Launch: You may have heard of the FIRE movement (which stands for “financial independence, retire early”) and thought, “That sounds like a cult.” And while there are many podcasts by people in the movement, certified financial education instructor Jamila Souffrant’s approach somehow
appeals to all but feels as if it’s aimed directly
at you. The Jamaican-born Souffrant was raised by a single mother who taught her the value of money at a young age.
After experiencing a breakdown at a demanding
job, Souffrant quit to spend time regaining control over her life, and in one year she and her husband had saved and invested
over $85,000, using strategies geared toward financial independence.
This is what she urges her listeners to seek: a life free of debt, allowing them to “launch” into a new life driven by their passions.
Souffrant is an expert guide on the path to finding financial independence.
Millennial Money: Nonmillennials, do not be discouraged by the title. This show is packed with understandable and empathetic financial advice that is useful for all generations.
Shannah Compton Game, a certified financial planner and entrepreneur, noticed that her generation was woefully unprepared for the compounding financial catastrophes around it: multiple recessions, a student-loan crisis, stagnant wages and the rise of the benefits-
free gig economy. For the past six years, in over 200 episodes, Game has been on the hunt to find money tips that can change the way listeners of any age think, act and talk about money.
With expert guests and creative angles, Game defangs the taboos around money and untangles confusion around any financial
subject you might find yourself in, like talking about money with your partner, LGBTQ financial planning, foolproofing your 401(k) or picking the right health insurance
plan. Ultimately, “Millennial Money” makes a passionate case for finding your own path toward “money wellness” and the life you wish to live.
Popcorn Finance: By day, Chris Browning is a financial analyst. By night, he’s breaking down everyday money questions
in roughly the time it takes to make a bag of popcorn (perhaps
with an older microwave model). In 200 roughly 10-minute
episodes stretching back to 2017, Browning addresses quandaries
on topics such as credit scores, student-loan repayment strategies, ethical investing, asking
for a raise or even tiny-house living. His jargon-free, calm and comforting delivery simultaneously
gives the sense that any issue you have can be tackled and that everything is going to be OK. And if you want to hear him explain why you’re going to be OK, listen to his other podcast,
“This Is Awkward,” with the subtitle, “But Money Doesn’t Have to Be,” in which listeners call in with cringeworthy money
stories, and Browning and his co-host, Allison Baggerly, help them navigate the most embarrassing
of situations without burning bridges.
Million Bazillion: From the teams at American Public
Media’s “Marketplace” and “Brains On!,” the kids’ science podcast, comes a godsend for anyone who knows a little kid with big questions about money.
Each carefully produced episode
tackles a different subject in the most entertaining and rudimentary way possible, introducing
topics that leave even adults stumped. Like, where did the idea of money come from? How do advertisers trick your brain into wanting things, and how can you fight against it? And why do things cost what they do? Episodes like “Saving Money Is Really Hard to Do” tackle tons of ground, breaking down concepts such as opportunity
costs, future thinking and inhibition control in a way that can get children to recognize them in their day-to-day decision-
making.
