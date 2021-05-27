Almaguer

YWCA El Paso del Norte Region has hired Christopher Almaguer as chief operating officer. Almaguer, who is stationed at Fort Bliss, is retiring from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel in June, after 20 years of service. He is from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and has a bachelor’s degree in international business from New Mexico State University and a master’s in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College. “It is an honor to work with an organization that does so much good and has such an impact,” Almaguer said in a news release. “I am excited to work for and support the community that I love.”

