Children at Risk, a research and advocacy nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life of Texas’ children, has named YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region CEO Sylvia Acosta an Outstanding Texas Child Advocate. The award recognizes her leadership efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, the YWCA created pandemic protocols at its child care centers before any government agency came out with guidelines. They have continued to provide child care to essential workers and families in need throughout the pandemic and partnered with the city of El Paso to provide free child care for families affected by the pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.