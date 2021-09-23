Karina Quinonez-Salgado has been named the new principal of Vista Hills Elementary School in the Ysleta Independent School District. She was the assistant principal at Glen Cove Elementary School. Quinonez-Salgado, who began her career in education in 2009, has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso.
Ysleta ISD names new Vista Hills Elementary School principal
- By El Paso Inc. staff
