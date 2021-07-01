Ysleta Independent School District has named three new principals and a central office director. Maria Gonzalez is the new principal at Edgemere International School. Gonzalez has been involved in education since 1994 in various roles, including as a teacher and librarian. Most recently, she was assistant principal at Eastwood Knolls International School. Daniel Medina is the new principal at Riverside Middle School. Medina began as a middle school teacher in 2006 and most recently was assistant principal at Del Valle High School. Jacob Valtierra has been named principal of Bel Air High School. Valtierra began his career as a teacher in 2007 at Parkland High School and most recently was the principal at Riverside Middle School. Michelle Cadena was named YISD’s director of elementary and middle school academics. Cadena started her career as a teacher in 1996 and most recently was interim director of middle school academics.
Ysleta ISD names new principals
- El Paso Inc. staff
Updated
