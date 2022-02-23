Nathan Black

Nathan Black

The El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra and El Paso Symphony Orchestra boards have announced the appointment of Nathan Black as general manager of the youth orchestra. Originally from the Washington, D.C., area, Black graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in music performance. Since 2017, he has been a section cellist in the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, the conductor of EPSYO’s Youth Symphony Ensemble and the cello instructor at the El Paso Conservatory of Music. Black, a certified public-school teacher in Texas, is also the orchestra and dual-credit music appreciation instructor at Burges High School. He replaces James Welsch who left in November to be closer to his family and take over as music director and symphonic orchestra conductor of the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras.

