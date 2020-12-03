The El Paso Council of International Visitors is collaborating with Global Ties U.S. to recruit young adults, ages 18 to 29, to serve as youth ambassadors in the U.S. pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Ambassadors will serve as guides to millions of visitors to the world expo, which, due to the pandemic, is now being held October to March 2021 in the United Arab Emirates. Applicants who speak Spanish, Farsi, Russian, Hindi, Mandarin, French, Urdu or Bengali as a second language are preferred but being bilingual is not required. EPCIV, a nonprofit founded in 1961, is one of a number of councils around the country that receive foreign dignitaries invited by the State Department to tour the U.S. For more information, go online to epciv.org.

