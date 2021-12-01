Ten participants recently completed the Realize Board Training by Young Leaders Society program, an initiative of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation in partnership with United Way of El Paso County. They are: Melissa Chaidez, city of El Paso; Mayra Escarcega, TFCU; Chelsie Evaldi, Chuco Relic; Monica Fuentes, city of El Paso; Myriam Guerrero, Workforce Solutions Borderplex; Crystal Martin, WestStar; Candace Printz, Green Hope Project; Karin Rios, The Borderplex Alliance; Crystal Saavedra, CNV Enterprises; and Manuel Quiñones, El Paso Electric. The program increases the involvement of young professionals on nonprofit governing boards.

