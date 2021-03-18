The YMCA of El Paso will celebrate its 135th anniversary from March 22 to April 17. The nonprofit kicks off the celebration with a Facebook Live event 6 p.m. March 22 on the YMCA of El Paso Facebook page. The YMCA will also be posting #ThrowbackThursdays pictures on social media, and the community is invited to comment and share pictures of their Y story for a chance to win prizes.

