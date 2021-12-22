Sophia Fierro

Sophia Fierro

The Ysleta Independent School District has named Sophia Fierro principal of Constance Hulbert Elementary School, effective Jan. 3. Right now, Fierro is serving as interim principal. She began her career in 2009 as a bilingual education teacher with the Socorro Independent School District. Since then, she has worked as a teacher, coordinator and assistant principal. Fierro has a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas as El Paso and master’s in educational administration from Lamar University.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.