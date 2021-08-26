The Ysleta Independent School District has named Laura “Judy” Calderon as the principal of Ysleta High School and Rosario Fernandez as the district’s new director of transportation. Most recently, Calderon was interim principal at Ysleta High School. She has 22 years of experience in the education field and a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. Most recently, Fernandez was COO at Project Amistad. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in management from the University of Phoenix.

