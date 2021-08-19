Silvia Rendon

Silvia Rendon

The Ysleta Independent School District has named Silvia Rendon associate superintendent of high schools. Rendon was principal of Ysleta High School and has worked as the district’s interim associate superintendent of high schools throughout the summer break. She began her career in education as an integrated physics and chemistry teacher in 2000. Rendon has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s degree from Sul Ross State University.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.