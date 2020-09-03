Workforce Solutions Borderplex, the state’s privatized employment and training agency for the region, has reopened its North Loop Center at 8825 N. Loop. The center offers consultation on job searching, unemployment and other employment services, as well as print and fax services. The agency also offers virtual services. Information: 915-887-2600, BorderplexJobs.com.
Workforce Solutions reopens Mission Valley location
- El Paso Inc. staff
