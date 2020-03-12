Workforce Solutions Borderplex is accepting proposals for special events management services, as well as workforce program and operations vendors. Written questions regarding the management services solicitation can be submitted until 2 p.m. March 16, and proposals must be received by 2 p.m. April 2. A bidder’s conference call will be held on March 18 for qualified vendors. Questions regarding the vendors solicitation can be submitted until 2 p.m. March 24, and proposals must be received by noon April 9. Information: BorderplexJobs.com/rfps.

