Workforce Solutions Borderplex is accepting proposals for special events management services, as well as workforce program and operations vendors. Written questions regarding the management services solicitation can be submitted until 2 p.m. March 16, and proposals must be received by 2 p.m. April 2. A bidder’s conference call will be held on March 18 for qualified vendors. Questions regarding the vendors solicitation can be submitted until 2 p.m. March 24, and proposals must be received by noon April 9. Information: BorderplexJobs.com/rfps.
Workforce Solutions needs vendors, event management services
