Ortiz

Workforce Solutions Borderplex has promoted Rosalba Ortiz to deputy director of administration. Ortiz has worked in the organization’s fiscal administration department for 8 years serving in various roles, most recently as comptroller. She has about 20 years of experience in the finance field and previously worked for a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary and as an auditor for PwC. She has a bachelor’s degree from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in Mexico.

