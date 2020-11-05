Camryn Brenton, career and education specialist at Workforce Solutions Borderplex, has been named to the regional Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee. The committee, which has a presence in each of the high schools within the region, allows students to select an endorsement and program of study. Prior to joining Workforce Solutions Borderplex, Brenton taught high school science.

