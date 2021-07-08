Workforce Solutions Borderplex recently participated in the 2021 National Association of Workforce Boards Forum, a hybrid event held virtually and in-person in Washington, D.C. Gracie Munoz, chair of the Workforce board, and Leila Melendez, CEO, were featured virtually during the good governance session. They shared best practices for non-formula fund development, data analysis and the convening of community partners. Melendez, along with Bianca Cervantes, communications director, also presented the “Mobility in Workforce Development” session. They discussed accessibility to workforce development services for a diverse jobseeker audience. The workforce agency offers services in Brewster, Culbertson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties.
hot
Workforce Solutions Borderplex participates in national forum
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso entrepreneur, Air Force doctor bringing rock-climbing gym to Northwest El Paso
- Two El Paso Children’s Hospital executives resign; ‘The decision to leave was not made lightly’
- Fourth of July parades, fireworks & more
- Ignore these 'towing enforced' signs and you may find yourself asking, 'Dude, where's my car.'
- El Paso expats invited to rediscover region
- Cheezus melting taste buds with cheesy menu
- Q&A: Kassi Foster-Nava, co-owner, The Reagan
- Summer musical theater to present ‘Godspell’
- Cool Canyon Nights: Broken Dime Band
- Midland comes home with 4th of July El Paso show
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Paris police release rapper Lil Baby, hand him drug fine
- TruckDriverJobs411.com Steps Up to Meet Employment Shortage During National Trucking Industry Surge
- Albania leader blames nationalism for EU expansion deadlock
- China criticizes US moves to expand financial sanctions
- Sweden: New center-left govt presented without changes
- EXPLAINER: Deterring tax avoidance by global companies
- AZZ Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022; Generates EPS of $0.88 and Revises Guidance
- Head of radical Palestinian group laid to rest in Syria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.