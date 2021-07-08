Workforce Solutions Borderplex recently participated in the 2021 National Association of Workforce Boards Forum, a hybrid event held virtually and in-person in Washington, D.C. Gracie Munoz, chair of the Workforce board, and Leila Melendez, CEO, were featured virtually during the good governance session. They shared best practices for non-formula fund development, data analysis and the convening of community partners. Melendez, along with Bianca Cervantes, communications director, also presented the “Mobility in Workforce Development” session. They discussed accessibility to workforce development services for a diverse jobseeker audience. The workforce agency offers services in Brewster, Culbertson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.