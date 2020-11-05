Aranda

Workforce Solutions Borderplex has promoted Alma Aranda to workforce development director. Aranda has been interim director since March. She has also worked as a program coordinator and case manager. Before joining Workforce Solutions Borderplex, Aranda worked for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center as a unit coordinator.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.