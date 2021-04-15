Workforce Solutions Borderplex has added Ernestina Fauntleroy and Molly Flores to its board of directors. Fauntleroy, who represents the private sector and child care categories on the board, has worked in the child care industry for more than 20 years. She worked as a lead teacher and mentor in Military Child Care Centers and was awarded the Texas Rising Star designation after starting her own child care business. Flores, who represents the private sector on the board, is the manager of community engagement at the El Paso Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. She previously served 14 years as a foreign service officer with the U.S. State Department.

