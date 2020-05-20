Valeria Contreras2.jpg

Valeria Contreras

Workforce Solutions Borderplex has hired Valeria Contreras as executive coordinator. Contreras has done work for the Beto for America Presidential Campaign, El Paso County and Ghostlight Creative. She has a degree in international studies and a minor in Visual Arts from The University of Chicago. Contreras is also the founder of Valcon Comics, an independent publishing company that specializes in educational comic books for kids. She is a member of the Junior League of El Paso.

