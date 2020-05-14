Sundt Construction recently completed the renovation of the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso’s Sun Plaza residential community. The $31 million project included the renovation of the apartment high-rise at 1221 E. San Antonio and surrounding cottages. The construction manager at-risk project started in March 2018. El Paso’s Wright & Dalbin Architects served as the architect of record. The renovation is part of the housing authority’s initiative to revitalize all of its affordable housing communities.

