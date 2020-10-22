The Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program and the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation have launched the Woody and Gayle Hunt Aspen Institute Fellowship. The program will support the participation of civic, community and emerging voices from the borderplex region in the Aspen Institute’s seminars, roundtables and convenings. The inaugural fellowship was awarded to Yasmin Ramirez, a writer and professor at El Paso Community College. The fellowship is part of a $1 million gift from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation to support the programming and mission of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, including tours of the region for journalists and investors.

