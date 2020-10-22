The Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program and the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation have launched the Woody and Gayle Hunt Aspen Institute Fellowship. The program will support the participation of civic, community and emerging voices from the borderplex region in the Aspen Institute’s seminars, roundtables and convenings. The inaugural fellowship was awarded to Yasmin Ramirez, a writer and professor at El Paso Community College. The fellowship is part of a $1 million gift from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation to support the programming and mission of the Aspen Institute Latinos and Society Program, including tours of the region for journalists and investors.
hot
Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation establishes fellowship
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- City snaps up 3 properties for COVID-19 health clinics
- Salata brings custom salads, wraps to El Paso
- Dipps opening new Economy Cash & Carry
- Race for El Paso mayor: Meet the six candidates who want your vote
- Whispers
- El Paso hospital chief: ‘Each day, we are reaching our limits.’
- Hotel Paso del Norte delays ribbon-cutting
- Khalid’s Thanksgiving giveaway
- City Rep. Sam Morgan defends Northeast City Council seat
- El Paso Electric names general counsel, controller
Images
Videos
Commented
- VIDEO: Amazon's El Paso fulfillment center rising at surprising speed (2)
- WestStar Tower announces another tenant (1)
- Annello faces 2 challengers in District 2 City Council race (1)
- Race for El Paso mayor: Meet the six candidates who want your vote (1)
- Operator of T.J. Maxx to invest $150 million in El Paso, bring 950 jobs (1)
Latest News
- Trial of Russian in alleged bitcoin fraud to wrap in Paris
- Restrictions tightened, but no new virus lockdown in Belgium
- Greece: Convicted former Golden Dawn lawmaker on the run
- Automaker Daimler rebounds after lockdowns, raises outlook
- FC Dallas visits Real Salt Lake on 3-game road skid
- Houston plays Columbus in non-conference action
- Week 8: Mountain West brings late show back; Big 12 showdown
- AP Week in Pictures, North America
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.