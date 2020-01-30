The Women’s Business Border Center, a partnership of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration, holds the 16th Annual International Women’s Business Symposium: “Women to the Core in AI, Tech, Skills Development… Changing the Face of Business,” 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12 at the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel. The event includes network opportunities, exhibitors, silent auction, awards, breakout sessions and the Chiefs in Heels Luncheon, which includes Carmen Castillo, chief executive of SDI International Corporation, Gabriella Franco Parcella, executive vice president at Merlone Greier Partner and Miriam Hernandez-Kakol, KMPG’s global lead partner. Information: Contact Lupita Gutierrez at 915-566-4066 or lgutierrez@ephcc.org.
