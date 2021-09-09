Tecma and Ergomotion have signed leases for space in Westpark Building 1, a 315,000-square-foot speculative project in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Westpark is an industrial park being developed by Dallas-based Blue Road Investments. The building, which is one of the largest spec buildings in the region, is now 100% leased. Anthony Mash and Christian Perez Giese with CBRE in El Paso represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Ergomotion is a California-based furniture company, and Tecma is an El Paso-based shelter services provider that helps companies set up and maintain manufacturing operations in Mexico.
With two new tenants, Westpark Industrial Park 100% leased
- By El Paso Inc. staff
