El Pasoans with local 915 numbers can typically call a restaurant for takeout or their friends and colleagues – really any local number – by dialing seven numbers. But 10-digit dialing is coming to El Paso, and starting Oct. 25, those with phone numbers in the 915 area will have to dial the area code and telephone number for all local calls, according to the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The Federal Communications Commission has ordered the switch for many area codes nationwide to facilitate the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s transition to a three-digit number that’s easy to remember and dial, like dialing 911 for an emergency. Beginning July 16, 2020, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s number will be shortened from 1-800-273-8255 to 988. The other Texas area codes making the switch to 10-digit dialing on Oct. 25 are 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915 and 940.

