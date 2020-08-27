Wholesale Lumber Company is offering $1,000 grants to businesses in need of financial support to make the modifications necessary to reopen safely during the pandemic. The company, based in Clint, Texas, says it is allocating up to $20,000 in materials for projects, including sneeze guards, hand-washing stations, drive-thru windows or partitions between work stations. Information: facebook.com/WholesaleLumberofClint.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.