The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso announced it will hold its Whole Hog fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 10 and that it will be staged in a drive-thru format. It will be held at Keepa’s Park, 1111 Country Club Rd., with barbecue to-go, live music, raffle prizes and cornhole toss. Proceeds support Every Little Blessing, a preschool for children with Down syndrome and learning disabilities, and the nonprofit’s other programs. Tickets are $100 at TheWholeHogFundraiser.com.

