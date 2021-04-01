El Paso-based WestStar has reopened its lobbies and resumed regular business hours. Its bank branches in El Paso and Las Cruces are open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays. WestStar is a locally owned community bank with assets of more than $2.4 billion, which services the El Paso, Las Cruces and northern Mexico area.

